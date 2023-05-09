New restaurant prepares for opening in Clarksburg

Photo shows a café latte shake from the Clarksburg Nutrition Facebook page
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new business is set to open later this month in Clarksburg.

According to their social media page, Clarksburg Nutrition will be opening later this month.

An exact opening date has not been announced for the smoothie and juice bar.

Clarksburg Nutrition will be located at 1201 South Chestnut St., the same building that currently has Dollar General and Grandma Cookie’s Hot Dogs.

They describe themselves as fast food for healthier options.

A number of shakes and teas will be offered on its menu. Below is a social media post listing some of the options that will be on their menu.

Click here to follow Clarksburg Nutrition’s Facebook page for future announcement, including an opening date.

