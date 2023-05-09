Rain this Tuesday, sunshine for most of the week!

Showers and clouds today, warmer, sunnier conditions for the next few days!
Expected highs for today, May 9, 2023.
Expected highs for today, May 9, 2023.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers and cloudy skies are expected this morning, but nicer conditions are on the way. Find out how long the nice weather will last, and when rain chances will return, in the video above!

A low-pressure system will push through West Virginia today, bringing enough energy and moisture to produce scattered showers, and even a few heavier showers, during the morning hours. So that may impact your morning commute. By midday, most of the showers push east, but not before some areas in our region see up to 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain. Any leftover showers push out by the mid-afternoon hours, leaving behind partly sunny skies, light north-northwest winds, and highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system will push in from Canada into West Virginia, bringing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Thursday will also be nice, with sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Then on Friday evening, a warm front, from a low-pressure system starting in the Rockies, pushes into West Virginia and settles in over the weekend, resulting in cloudy skies and multiple scattered showers, with even a few thunderstorms pushing in on Saturday. More showers are expected on Sunday and Monday, as the main low-pressure system pushes in on both days. So you may want an umbrella this weekend. All the while, temperatures stay in the 70s. Models suggest that more showers will push into West Virginia later next week. In short, rain will push out of our region today, leaving sunny skies tomorrow and Thursday, before more rain moves in this weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours, then partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 77.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High: 82.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Judge C. Carter Williams
Area judge fined and suspended for 6 months without pay
MPD investigating shooting on Van Voorhis Road
UPDATE: Man killed in Morgantown shooting
Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur in interview
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Buckhannon couple involved in ‘shaken baby’ case indicted
Tiger
Local attorney helps pay puppy’s medical bill

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at midnight, May 9, 2023.
Warm temperatures, rain to start the work week!
More Rain Coming
Rain Continuing This Week
Convective Outlook
Storm Potential Tomorrow
storm potential Sunday
Thunderstorms quickly slide through Sunday afternoon, then return for Monday & Tuesday