Rain this Tuesday, sunshine for most of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers and cloudy skies are expected this morning, but nicer conditions are on the way. Find out how long the nice weather will last, and when rain chances will return, in the video above!

A low-pressure system will push through West Virginia today, bringing enough energy and moisture to produce scattered showers, and even a few heavier showers, during the morning hours. So that may impact your morning commute. By midday, most of the showers push east, but not before some areas in our region see up to 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain. Any leftover showers push out by the mid-afternoon hours, leaving behind partly sunny skies, light north-northwest winds, and highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system will push in from Canada into West Virginia, bringing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Thursday will also be nice, with sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Then on Friday evening, a warm front, from a low-pressure system starting in the Rockies, pushes into West Virginia and settles in over the weekend, resulting in cloudy skies and multiple scattered showers, with even a few thunderstorms pushing in on Saturday. More showers are expected on Sunday and Monday, as the main low-pressure system pushes in on both days. So you may want an umbrella this weekend. All the while, temperatures stay in the 70s. Models suggest that more showers will push into West Virginia later next week. In short, rain will push out of our region today, leaving sunny skies tomorrow and Thursday, before more rain moves in this weekend.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours, then partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 77.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High: 82.

