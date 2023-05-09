Sunny End to the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms yesterday and this morning, we are going to see sunshine return throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will go above average as well after a chilly start to the morning tomorrow. Unfortunately, rain showers will return Friday evening and continue throughout the weekend. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details on the rest of the week.

