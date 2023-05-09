Thomas Hamilton Starks

Thomas Hamilton Starks, 83, of Clarksburg, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born in Meadowbrook, WV on August 22, 1939, a son of the late Dennis and Harriet L. Laurel Starks. He is survived by his life partner, Katherine Singleton of Clarksburg; four children, Timothy Starks of Clarksburg, Jai Cie Elaine Starks of Clarksburg, Letitia Dawn Shuttleworth Lyton of Winston Salem, NC, and Joshua Michael Shuttleworth of Bridgeport; three step-children, Kettera Smith of Bridgeport, Wilber Singleton of Clarksburg and Scott Sowell of Baltimore, MD; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two brothers, Frank Starks and James Starks of Las Vegas, NV. He was also preceded by one sister, Alice Starks. Mr. Starks attended Kelly Miller High School and was the owner of Starks Construction.  He loved to fish and was a fan of NASCAR Racing. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Starks will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

