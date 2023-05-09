W.Va. AG reiterates warning on dangers of fentanyl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is National Fentanyl Awareness Day. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke about the dangers of the synthetic drug.

Fentanyl is the number one killer of adults aged 18 to 45, according to AG Morrisey’s office.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids kill nearly 70,000 Americans a year.

Attorney General Morrisey says it’s important to educate the public about this deadly substance.

“Number one, be very careful, you don’t know what product you are buying. One little bit of fentanyl could actually kill you. We’ve called for fentanyl to be listed as a weapon of mass destruction and called for more prosecution, but we need to get the word out. Don’t use this and be very careful.”

Fentanyl comes in pills and powder. The attorney general’s office says the drug is often hidden in fake pills that look like prescription medication.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.