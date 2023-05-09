WVU Medicine at Camden Clark celebrates its 125th Anniversary

WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is celebrating a significant milestone.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The hospital is celebrating this milestone with an event thanking staff and faculty, refreshments and a mural in one of the medical center’s hallways.

The 85-foot mural details all of the hospital’s history and innovations through its existence.

“There is a rich history of healthcare and dedication to our community at Camden Clark,” Camden Clark president and chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller said. “There are traditions and roots here that grow strong, like we have, to be the foundation of our community for 125 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide state-of-the-art, patient-centered care to meet the needs of our communities for generations to come.”

The installation of the wall was derived from the book, A Legacy of Caring, written by Jean Young, RN in 1993 for Camden Clark’s 95th anniversary. Young was a former nurse at Camden Clark with a career spanning more than 40 years.

Altmiller said the mural is a great way of showing the progress camden clark continues to make.

“You see doctors. You see employees. You see board members and you see them moving for innovation, for development. From the nursing school to merger to expansions to joint ventures to partnerships with physicians. And it’s a reminder to be inclusive. It’s a reminder to listen to your community. And it’s a reminder to bring in the best people you can because of the mission that we have,” said Altmiller.

Camden Clark also received proclamations from both Senator Joe Manchin and Governor Jim Justice for the hospital’s 125th anniversary.

The hospital will receive another proclamation later today from Parkersburg mayor, Tom Joyce.

