2 NCWV students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two students from north-central West Virginia are among three West Virginia students who have been named to the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The following are scholars from our area who have been named to this prestigious class:

Morgantown native Rania Zuri, a senior at Morgantown High School

Shinnston native Isabella Herrod, a senior at Liberty High School in Clarksburg

Herrod received a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

Last month, 5 News featured Herrod in an Excellence in Education segment to highlight her successes.

Last year, 5 News featured Zuri after she founded the LiTEArary Society, a youth-led charity book club that promotes reading to disadvantaged children.

Also named to the class is Lynco native Dalton Cook, a senior at Westside High School in Clear Fork.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students.

Senator Joe Manchin also congratulated the scholars for their incredible recognition.

“The Presidential Scholars recognition is an incredible accomplishment for high school seniors, and Dalton, Isabella and Rania have proven themselves to be excellent representatives of the Mountain State. These students have earned this prestigious award through their dedication and hard work both in their academics and their communities,” said Senator Manchin. “I congratulate Dalton, Isabella and Rania and their families for their selection as Presidential Scholars and for their remarkable academic and extracurricular achievements. Young people like these three are the future of West Virginia and set a wonderful example for each and every one of us.”

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available here.

