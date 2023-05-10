Authorities searching for man missing for more than 10 weeks

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly been missing for more than 10 weeks.

38-year-old James Aaron Key left his home on Gauley Run Rd. in Nicholas County to go on a walk on Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

He reportedly told a family member he would be back in 20 minutes, but he never returned and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since.

Authorities say Key is a white male, 6′5″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who has seen Key or has any information regarding his disappearance is asked to call Cpl. G.M. Auxier or Deputy B.T. Bingham at the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department at 304-872-7880.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Key.

