Authorities seize almost $8K, more than 280 grams of meth in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities from across Harrison County seized thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine on Tuesday.

The Harrison County Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force, which is comprised of members of the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department and West Virginia State Police executed four search warrants, according to a release from Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

Kiddy said the four search warrants were executed in East View, S. Linden Ave., Brown St., and Hart St. in Clarksburg.

In total, Kiddy said authorities seized 284 grams of methamphetamine, 55 grams of marijuana, four grams of fentanyl, four firearms and $7,950 in cash were seized.

Federal charges are pending in the investigation, authorities said.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.