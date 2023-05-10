Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A beachgoer visiting Dauphin Island, Alabama, was greeted with an unexpected surprise over the weekend.

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore.

“The things you never think you’ll see,” Harvill shared online along with a few photos of the alligator.

“It was just a very beautiful day - my girlfriend and I were spending some time on the beach when someone mentioned it,” Harvill said. “So, we walked down to get a better look and snap some pictures. It’s not every day something like that happens. We see them in Dog River and the Bird Sanctuary. Almost never in the Gulf like that. I knew if I didn’t get pictures no one would ever believe it.”

Harvill says the gator seemed curious more than anything.

Authorities are warning beachgoers this summer to be aware of their surroundings and to not approach wildlife.

