Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

