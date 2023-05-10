Edward Junior “Eddie” Markley, 68, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Monday, April 8, 2023, at his home. Eddie was born Tuesday, January 11, 1955, in Canton, OH, a son of the late Edward Paul Markley and Beatrice Madeline Currence Markley. Left to cherish Eddie’s memory is one son of whom he was extremely proud, James Edward Markley and wife, Chasity, of Valley Bend, two sisters, Bonnie Serrett and husband, Darrell, of Mill Creek and Gatha “Suzie” Teter and husband, Jerry, of Fairview, two brothers, Rick Markley and wife, Tina, of Huttonsville, and Mike Markley and wife, Brenda, of Clarksville, VA, four grandchildren, Matthew Pratt, Cooper Markley, Holden Sharp, and Bill Sharp, nieces and nephews, Bethany Arbogast and husband, Shawn, of Valley Head, Angela Elza, and husband, Chad, of Morgantown, Alisha Salisbury and husband, TJ, Corey Markley, Isaac Salisbury, Colin Arbogast, all of Huttonsville, Owen Arbogast of Dailey, and Lexi Elza of Morgantown, an aunt, Billie June Sturgill, and his girlfriend, Rainy Bogdan of Monterville. Besides his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by a grandson, Christian Avery Markley. Eddie was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1973, and he had earned a college degree after online courses. He had worked for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI, Snowshoe Resort, the Town of Mill Creek as a water operator, and Huttonsville PSD as a class III operator for twenty years. He also owned and operated Mill Creek IGA and various rentals in Mill Creek and Huttonsville. He had served the community as councilman for the Town of Mill Creek, past president of Huttonsville-Mill Creek VFD, past president of Valley Volunteers for the Mill Creek EMS, a Boy Scout Leader, president of Tygarts Valley Parks and Recreations, past president of Tygarts Valley Little League, and was awarded Tyrand Parish Volunteer of the Year. Eddie was very passionate in volunteering to help the youth of Tygarts Valley from organizing volunteers to construct the Little League Park, to countless hours at Tygarts Valley High School, to working with an outreach team to construct the Tygarts Valley High School Field House on a very limited budget. Willing to help anyone, Eddie was the “Valley Handyman” that worked on everything from appliances to home repairs, and he would often purchase parts or materials at his own expense. He was generous to a fault, and he was always willing to give people a chance. His noted generosity also reached nearly every local church and ministry in Huttonsville and Mill Creek as he helped with construction projects and remodeling. He had attended Mill Creek Memorial Mission Church . In respecting Eddie’s wishes, services are private. The family requests memorial contributions be made to any of the youth organizations of Tygarts Valley. Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Edward Junior “Eddie” Markley. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

