Excellence in Education: Suncrest Middle places 16th in National Science Bowl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It was really fun it lived up to our expectations when we got there it was just really insane,” Amari Knights eighth grader.

Suncrest eighth grader Amari Knight is referring to the feelings he and his team felt as they walked into the national science bowl competition in Washinton, DC last week.

“The competition was kind of fun honestly there were four people on one side then four people on another side and your teammates sit next to and you try to out buzz the other team but it’s also very nerve racking one time I almost burst into tears because of the nerves but it was fun, and I want to go next year,” Pranav Sure eighth grader.

The competition consisted of two days one focused on the cyber challenge where the school took 8th and the second focused on the 7 different types of sciences where the team placed 16th place.

“We met a lot of other people there was this one team we met from Connecticut, and they got top 10, and we placed top 16, and we met a bunch of other people we also played ultimate frisbee when it wasn’t raining so all that was really fun, but I would say the best day was probably the competition,” Ryan Karim eighth grader.

The team says they’re grateful for the experience and its taught them skills that they’ll take with them into their future endeavors.

“Well it first taught me how to handle stress very well and it showed me the endless possibilities of science,” Pranav Sure eighth grader.

