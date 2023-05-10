First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought four very cute kittens with her and talked about the best parts about having a kitty at home and how to adopt from the humane society.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

