BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meg Bulger, a member of GameChanger and a former WVU athlete, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about her work with GameChanger, how the program works in schools across the state, and talking with Sen. Manchin about the program.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.