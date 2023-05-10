Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.(WYMT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The grandchildren of a legendary country music duo will soon be coming to Clarksburg.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, will be at The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 25 for their show “Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta.”

“Tayla and Tre have great stories about their own incredible, personal journeys through life,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “When you combine that with the unique and exceptional way they perform the music of their grandparents, well, you have a great show on your hands.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
UPDATE: Woman dies in Grafton crash
Photo shows a café latte shake from the Clarksburg Nutrition Facebook page
New restaurant prepares for opening in Clarksburg
Anthony Gassett
Man charged with punching 6-year-old child in Buckhannon

Latest News

Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Authorities searching for man missing for more than 10 weeks
Man charged with punching 6-year-old child in Buckhannon
Buckhannon couple involved in ‘shaken baby’ case indicted