Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The grandchildren of a legendary country music duo will soon be coming to Clarksburg.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, will be at The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 25 for their show “Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta.”

“Tayla and Tre have great stories about their own incredible, personal journeys through life,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “When you combine that with the unique and exceptional way they perform the music of their grandparents, well, you have a great show on your hands.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.