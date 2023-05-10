‘Monumental success’: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO (Gray News) – A California zoo welcomed a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby last week.

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.

Zoo officials said the healthy male baby was born on May 1 to 19-year-old first-time mother Indah.

Indah’s behavior following the birth was “appropriate” according to the zoo, but she was having difficulty nursing so zookeepers stepped in to help care for the infant.

“The baby is currently receiving around the clock care by animal care and veterinary staff while the team is continuously reevaluating plans to reunite the infant with Indah,” the zoo said in a statement. “The timeframe for reintroduction is unknown at this time, but that remains the ultimate goal.”

The baby is not yet named, and zoo officials said it remains behind the scenes with Indah and is not available for public view yet.

“With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
UPDATE: Woman dies in Grafton crash
Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
Photo shows a café latte shake from the Clarksburg Nutrition Facebook page
New restaurant prepares for opening in Clarksburg
Anthony Gassett
Man charged with punching 6-year-old child in Buckhannon

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | May 10, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | May 10, 2023
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
Healthiest county in W.Va. has high STI rate
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Bob Huggins Punishment - WDTV
Bob Huggins Punishment - WDTV