Pickup truck rolls over in multi-car crash on I-79 ramp

KINGMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday evening on I-79 in Marion County.

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to the multi-car crash just before 7 p.m. on I-79 north at the exit 133 off-ramp.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw a pickup truck on its roof and another car with front-end damage.

Emergency crews blocked the off-ramp while crews worked to clean up the accident scene.

Officials say crews were on scene for about two hours before the accident was cleared.

No injuries were reported, according to the Valley VFD.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the crash.

