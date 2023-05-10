Seasonable Wednesday, but rain chances return soon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be warm and sunny, and tomorrow will be warmer still. However, the nice weather won’t last forever. Find out when rain chances will return in the video above!

A high-pressure system will settle into West Virginia this afternoon, pushing dry, stable air into the Mountain State. So this afternoon will be nice, with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid-70s in the lowlands and low-70s in the mountains. Overnight, upper-level clouds will push into our region, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Tomorrow, more clouds will push in from the west, leading to partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, above average for this time of year. Friday afternoon will also start off with partly sunny skies and decent temperatures. However, on Friday evening and Saturday, a warm front will settle in, as a low-pressure system from out west makes its way towards West Virginia. Rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, ride along the front into West Virginia. The center of the low-pressure system pushes in from the west on Sunday and Monday, bringing more showers into West Virginia. So overall, even though there is uncertainty regarding where the rain goes, expect some rain over the weekend. Then our region will stay dry for most of next week. All the while, temperatures stay in the 70s, around average for May. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and clear, and rain will push in at times this weekend.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 45.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 83.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, with rain showers during the evening hours. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 79.

