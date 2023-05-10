Smoke shop employees charged in Charleston Police underage vape sale operation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett announced Wednesday that employees at three smoke shops in the capital city are being charged with the sale of alternative nicotine products to people under 18.

Hazelett said detectives with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a special operation Tuesday regarding tips that businesses in the area had been selling to minors.

Qusay Imair owns 12 Mr. Smoke locations in West Virginia. Some employees at the location in the 5500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, are among those charged in Charleston Police’s operation. Imair said he took action one step further and immediately fired the employees who were caught.

Imair said upon hiring, employees sign a list of policies to agree to follow as a worker at Mr. Smoke. Among those rules is always checking customers’ ID before a sale. The rules for employees also state anyone caught selling to people underage is subject to automatic termination.

“Five days of training, every day in the training, we make sure that new hire, the new employee, he reads the policy, and he knows about it,” Imair explained. “We watch him when he is asked about the ID, and when he is doing his transaction, we trained him for 40 hours, not just one or two days.”

Around the store, signs are posted noting to potential customers which read “You must be 21 years old to purchase any tobacco products, please have your I.D. ready.”

A federal law signed in late 2019 sets federal law to vape as 21.

However, West Virginia State Code sets limits to 18.

During the 2023 legislative session, House Bill 3229 had been introduced to match state code with federal law. However, that bill never made it out of committee.

Imair said, though, that his West Virginia employees are trained to follow federal guidelines.

“We’re always trying to make sure our employees, they are trained and they know the policy before we hire anyone. We don’t have just one or two stores,” he said. “We want to be part of the community in the city. We want to make sure we’ve got the stuff done right.”

Another one of his shops on MacCorkle Avenue was found in compliance with state law when Charleston Police conducted their Tuesday operation.

Imair said he is a father and keeps his own children in mind when setting employee policies.

“We try always to train our employees to make sure they’re not selling to underage people or kids ... because we all have kids, I have kids and I want to make sure they’re safe and they’re not going anywhere to shop for whatever they want or need.”

Hazelett said the sting will not be their last and was the result of community concern -- a concern Qusay said he takes seriously.

“I’m very sure all the parents around here, they want to make sure like the smoke shop or the tobacco shop, they are doing the right thing,” he said. “As the owner, I promise I’m doing the best what I can do, to make sure this is not going to happen because I don’t want that to happen to my kid.”

Hazelett said Charleston Police will follow up with the shops caught selling to people under 18, and they plan to do that by conducting more underage operations.

