Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.(Starbucks Corporation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.
To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.(Starbucks Corporation)

