Striking Coca-Cola Teamsters to return to work on Thursday, May 11
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
W.Va. (WVVA) - On April 23 Teamsters Local 175 authorized a strike against Coca-Cola Consolidated over grievances relating to the quote “eliminating work being performed by its union employees,” but as of tomorrow some will be returning to work.

As the union members picketed yesterday, Coca-Cola Consolidated released this statement: “We’re disappointed the union decided to take our teammates out on strike but remain committed to working with them on an equitable resolution. We have a solid plan in place to continue serving our customers.”

In a press release from the Teamsters 175 today, President Ken Hall claims that only 15% of scheduled trucks were sent out on deliveries- refuting Coca-Cola’s statement that they had a solid plan in place to serve customers.

Striking employees in Charleston and Logan have decided to return to work out of concern for their customers but according to Hall they will work day to day so another strike could happen at any time.

