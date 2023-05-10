Yvonne Denise Bramer Eakle, 56, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on November 17, 1966, a daughter of the late Donald F. Bramer, Sr. and Margaret A. Weber Bramer. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Blaine Eakle, whom she married on October 8, 1998. Also surviving are her sister, Eva Conner and her husband Scott of Bridgeport; brother, Donald Bramer, Jr. and his wife Paula of Bridgeport; brother-in-law Larry Eakle of Clarksburg; sisters-in-law, Connie Davis and her husband Todd of Alma, and Traci Hartman of Sashe, TX; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly, including a wonderful nephew, Jordyn Bailey, who stayed with her husband to comfort him at the hospital; aunts and uncles, Mary Dunaway, Gary Weber and his wife Linda, Debbie Camp and her husband Steve, Arnold Bramer and his wife Connie, Gary Eakle and Alberta Fragale. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Wade and Mildred Bramer and Paul and Eva Weber; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rex and Patricia Eakle, sister-in-law, Donetta Eakle and brother-in-law, James “Jamie” Eakle. Yvonne was a 1985 graduate of Bridgeport High School. She attended Clarksburg Beauty Academy and then worked as manager of Stone & Thomas Hair Salon before retiring from T & T Hair Design in Nutter Fort after several years of service. She touched numerous people in her years as a beautician and enjoyed making people laugh. She also enjoyed being in her yard growing beautiful flowers. But most of all, Yvonne enjoyed spending time with her husband, friends and family. In keeping with her wishes, Yvonne was cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the East View Community Center from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.