Alderson Broaddus University announces leadership change

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University has announced a leadership change.

Dr. Andrea Bucklew has assumed the role of interim president.

Bucklew was initially going to take over for President James “Tim” Barry on July 1, but Barry has accelerated his retirement to give Bucklew time to prepare for next school year.

Barry has served as AB’s president since December 2015.

Dr. Bucklew is a tenured professor in criminal justice and has served the institution in a variety of leadership roles.

“We couldn’t be more pleased than to have Dr. Bucklew step into her role as interim president; she is a proven leader and given her tenure with AB, she understands not only higher education in general but AB in particular,” expressed AB Board Chair Dr. Rebecca A. Hooman. “She is well-respected and will serve AB well as we move forward in this challenging time in the higher education industry.”

Bucklew is the 11th president of Alderson Broaddus University.

