Construction on Hal Greer Boulevard causing issues for drivers and businesses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For months, traffic cones have lined Hal Greer Boulevard creating a construction maze.

The work is part of a big renovation project -- not only causing a headache for drivers, but it also puts a strain on businesses.

“We’re literally month to month now, I would say. We’ve had very good success with working with the landlord and the previous owner, and like I said, we got great staff-- we just need the sales, that’s all we need right now,” said Jason Webb, owner of G.D. Ritzy’s.

Webb says the combination of traffic congestion and turning lanes that are blocked off are a main reason why drivers aren’t coming by as often.

“It is a challenge,” Webb said.

It is a challenge that has pushed Webb to consider the last possible option.

“I’m at the end and we have to get the support or unfortunately we may have to close Ritzy’s, which is not what I want to do,” Webb said.

The staff there even put up a plea for support that says: SOS eat local.

A short distance down Hal Greer Boulevard is Frostop. A worker says they used to be slammed with customers all the time.

Although the worker says they are starting to pick back up, the flow of traffic is still keeping customers away.

“We don’t have our regulars coming in as much anymore. We need that business to keep coming in-- showing us support and love,” a Frostop worker said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.