Data Driven WV receives large donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent donation from WesBanco Bank to Data Drive WV works to boast opportunities for West Virginia University students.

The $150,000 donation provides students with hands-on experience with local businesses.

WesBanco, a Wheeling-based financial services company, has supported Data Driven WV since 2020 and will provide the money for two years.

The company has also worked with students in the program on various projects in the past to provide real-world data analytics experience.

“Organizations with a technology need connect with Data Driven West Virginia, which then assembles a group of students that act as consultants to solve the problem and help the organization under the guidance of faculty and staff at WVU,” Joshua Meadows, Data Driven West Virginia director, said. “By working with organizations of all sizes, Data Driven West Virginia has helped the state with issues as diverse as healthcare innovation to small business acceleration. The students benefit because they gain real experience with skills they’ve learned in the classroom and new skills. This allows them to build their resume while contributing to the economic development of West Virginia.”

The money will go toward projects, paid student opportunities, and expanding Data Driven WV.

