EPA proposes new emission limits for fossil fuel-fired power plants

PLEASANTS CONTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Environmental Protection Agency on May 11 announced new regulations on greenhouse gas emissions for fossil fuel-fired power plants.

According to a press release from the EPA, their new emission limits would avoid up to 617 million metric tons of total carbon dioxide through 2042. The EPA says the new regulations will also result in cutting tens of thousands of tons of other air pollutants from coal and natural gas-fired plants, improving both the climate and public health.

“By proposing new standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants, EPA is delivering on its mission to reduce harmful pollution that threatens people’s health and wellbeing,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in the press release. “EPA’s proposal relies on proven, readily available technologies to limit carbon pollution and seizes the momentum already underway in the power sector to move toward a cleaner future. Alongside historic investment taking place across America in clean energy manufacturing and deployment, these proposals will help deliver tremendous benefits to the American people—cutting climate pollution and other harmful pollutants, protecting people’s health, and driving American innovation.”

According to the EPA, the new proposed limits would improve the climate and public health while also being accommodating to the owners and operators of the affected power plants, giving them time and flexibility when it comes to meeting the new requirements in the long term.

WTAP spoke to Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell about how the new limits would affect the Pleasants Power Station, the future of which is still unclear.

Powell said that the plant was able to accommodate Obama-era emission regulations and would do the same with those announced today if necessary. “We’ll deal with it like we have in the past, because there’s been an ongoing war on the fossil fuel industry and the coal-fired power plants, no doubt about it,” he said.

Powell also said two potential buyers are expressing interest in purchasing the plant. He said one of the two would implement practices that would greatly reduce carbon emissions if it purchases the plant, making the newly proposed regulations a non-issue.

The EPA will take comment on the proposed emission limits for 60 days after they are published in the Federal Register. They will also be holding a virtual public hearing about the regulations. More information about the proposed emission limits can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.