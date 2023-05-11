Fairmont State announces president-elect

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a special meeting of the Fairmont State University Board of Governors, the Board has voted its president-elect.

The Board has selected Dr. Michael Davis as FSU’s president-elect. Davis and three other finalists, Rocco Fucillo, Bill Phillips, and Rosemary Thomas visited the university for several days in mid-April.

“I want to commend our search firm, Buffkin/Baker, on providing us a long list of high-quality candidates from across the country,” said Board Chairman Rusty Hutson. “We wanted someone who had an academic background, would be dynamic in our community, a relationship builder for our faculty and staff, someone our students would love and someone able to build partnerships in Charleston and within industry. We received more than 300 candidate feedback forms from employees, students, alumni and the community. After thorough review and consideration of all comments we are confident in Dr. Davis and look forward to working with him soon.”

Pending successful negotiations and approval from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, Davis will officially begin on July 1. Dianna Phillips has served as interim president since last June.

Davis comes to Fairmont State from James Madison University where he served as the Chief of Staff.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Board of Governors votes to end Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency at Fairmont State University (5/18/22)

Fairmont State names interim president (6/10/22)

Fairmont State BOG approves University’s Presidential Search Committee (9/19/22)

Fairmont State begins search for next president (1/16/23)

Fairmont State narrows presidential search to 12 (3/20/23)

Fairmont State names four finalists for president position (4/12/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.