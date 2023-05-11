First at 4 Forum: Kevin Berry

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vice President of Alumni Relations at West Virginia University Kevin Berry joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about WVU’s 14 graduation ceremonies this weekend, welcoming new graduates to the alumni community, and how alumni are involved throughout the weekend.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

