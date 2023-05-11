First at 4 Forum: Kevin Berry

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vice President of Alumni Relations at West Virginia University Kevin Berry joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about WVU’s 14 graduation ceremonies this weekend, welcoming new graduates to the alumni community, and how alumni are involved throughout the weekend.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.