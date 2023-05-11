Hardy County residents upset over proposed log fumigation facility

BAKER, Wv. (WHSV) - People in Hardy County, West Virginia have been sharing their concerns about a proposal for a log fumigation plant between Baker and Moorefield. The facility from Allegheny Wood Products would use the pesticide Methyl Bromide, which is highly toxic and is used to fumigate logs before they are shipped overseas.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has said it plans to issue an air permit for the facility to emit nearly 10 tons of the chemical into the atmosphere each year but many people in the county hope to see it denied.

“We’re scared to death, we’re terrified that these fumes are going to kill us, that they’re going to poison our dogs, that they’re going to cause long term health affects that are irreversible,” said Miles Park, who lives right beside the proposed fumigation plant site.

Park has lived on the property next to the proposed site all his life but now he’s worried for the future. While the use of Methyl Bromide is heavily regulated and requires significant safety measures be in place, county residents are still very concerned about its dangers.

“The wind coming out of that stack that is 620 feet away from my home, about 590 feet from where I’m standing will reach my house in 19 seconds. No one can tell me that 19 seconds is enough for this Methyl Bromide to delude to safe levels,” said Park. “Who can protect us? No one can. I have an autistic step son that lives in my house, he suffers from neurological problems because of autism. Will this make it worse? No one can tell me, how do you sleep at night?”

Another major concern of people in the county has to do with the weight of the pesticide and what that could mean.

“This chemical is heavier than air, therefore its going to sink to the ground, it’s going to roll into our hollows, our hollows have creeks, and it’s going to contaminate the surface water. Who knows in several years we may all be drinking this stuff,” said Brenda Thompson, who lives in Hardy County. “My family, we raise our own beef and our own goats, we use the beef for food for our freezer and we give it away but if these animals are eating products that have been contaminated with this then we’re ingesting it as well.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Methyl Bromide does dissipate rapidly upon entering the atmosphere.

Another issue that many have with the proposed facility is that much of the county was caught off guard when the DEP put out word of the permit request, doing so only through a small advertisement in the Moorefield Examiner.

“This permit request kind of took us all a little bit by surprise because there was no notification given to the planning office for a building permit or anything else,” said David Workman, President of the Hardy County Commission.

Despite a virtual hearing on the matter that the DEP held last week people say that communication about the proposed facility has been poor.

‘State officials really need to come out into the local area that’s being impacted and need to meet with people, they need to see them and they need to hear them. When the virtual meeting was announced that was a concern because not everyone here has the access. We were told ‘just reach out and notify people’ it doesn’t work that way, we don’t have a county call alert system, not everybody has cell service, not everybody has access to a computer,” said Wardensville Mayor Betsy Orndoff-Sayers.

Orndoff-Sayers said she has a number of concerns about how the DEP has handled the permitting process and the overall disconnect with the county’s citizens.

“I have a concern that the state is issuing permits for a project that has not been permitted. The owner of the property said they were looking to park a permit which means get a permit and wait on it, if you read the state guidelines you don’t get to park a permit. You have one year to use the permit otherwise it falls out of use,” she said.

These concerns are amplified by the fact that according to the County Commission as well as Miles Park, the DEP never made a visit to the proposed site before tentatively signing off on the permit.

“The material we’re talking about here, Methyl Bromide, is a hazardous material and while certainly it does have its place in certain areas we’ve had the opportunity to consider into question whether this is something that we should be doing particularly in the agricultural zone which is where the request is permitted for,” said Workman.

For Hardy County’s Commissioners and planning commission, the zoning of the property the facility is being proposed on is a big concern as it is currently designated for agricultural zoning, not industrial zoning.

“Zoning was created to keep industry from poisoning the residents, that was the original purpose of it and we’re trying to carry that through,” said Hardy County Planner Melissa Scott.

Scott said that the project would require a conditional use permit from the county, a rezoning of the property, and an entrance permit from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

She added that if AWP chose a different location in the county that was already designated for industrial zoning the project would only require a conditional use permit.

“If they chose to go the route of rezoning this the chances are pretty slim that they would be approved for that but you never know. That would also require at least one month of public notice and public hearings,” said Scott.

Allegheny Wood Products operates another fumigation facility in Moorefield that opened in 2019 but both Hardy County and Town of Moorefield officials have confirmed that they were never notified by AWP or the DEP that Methyl Bromide was being used there.

“Nothing was ever said, no one was ever told, so now it’s a trust issue. Do we trust what they tell us or are we skeptical about what they tell us? Maybe they’re telling us a half truth,” said Thompson.

This lack of communication from the DEP is a big concern for people living in the area like Miles Park.

“Why is it that Allegheny Wood Products can pick a dot, drop a pin, apply for a permit, and almost get it? Why is it that the only notice this county’s people received was a small ad in the local paper?” said Park.

While the proposed facility has met the DEP’s requirements for an air quality permit Hardy County leaders still have major questions about the Emission of Methyl Bromide.

“It’s brought into questions some of the permitting processes that they’re going through. The only permits that have had to be applied for are air quality permits however when we study the chemical a little bit more we find out that it’s heavier than air and so therefore it lays close to the ground so what are the impacts on water quality? What are the other human health aspects that should be considered before a permit of any kind is approved to go forward? Those questions have not been answered,” said Workman.

Allegheny Wood Products said that it’s proposed fumigation facility, like the existing one in Moorefield, would be built to the exact specifications required by the DEP’s permit. This includes an air handling system inside the building, logs being kept at over 40 ° F, and an enclosed facility with a perimeter around it.

“There’s a minimum perimeter that you have to maintain and you have to monitor the concentrations around that perimeter during the process of applying the pesticide as well as whenever you aerate,” said Kelly Riddle, Vice President of Forest Resources at AWP.

Riddle said that Methyl Bromide is used all the time and all over the country on imported fruits and vegetables.

“Methyl Bromide in and of itself I understand can be a very toxic pesticide however the precautions that are put in place I think make it a very safe application process. We’ve not had any issues whatsoever,” said Riddle.

Riddle said that because the DEP permit limits the tonnage of Methyl Bromide that can be used the facility would not run all year round. He said that because of all the safety precautions when using Methyl Bromide there isn’t a danger to the public.

“We’ve been good stewards as a company for a long time and we certainly don’t want to do anything that would be detrimental to the people of Hardy County or anywhere else. We’ve got our own employees that live in Hardy County so that’s the last thing that we want to do,” said Riddle.

As for the zoning issue Riddle said that AWP sees the fumigation of logs as an agricultural process and therefore doesn’t believe a rezoning of the property should be required.

“All the applications of Methyl Bromide that I’m aware of is done on agricultural products, imported fruits and vegetables that come to the United States are required to be treated with Methyl Bromide,” he said. “I’m not sure that we’re not talking about an agricultural product and process here, I don’t know that we should be classified as an industrial process.”

Riddle said that AWP chose the new site location because it is right off the highway and in the direction that its products would be shipped out, which would allow for more efficiency. Riddle said AWP is still quite a ways off from actually being ready to construct the facility.

“We don’t have the permit so we don’t have any immediate plans to do anything and we’re still in the evaluation process of the location,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of other studying and decision making that needs to go into the final site selection.”

The public comment period on the DEP’s permit for the facility ends on Friday May 12, at which point the DEP will be able to either officially issue the permit or go back on its initial approval and withdraw it.

