Humane society gets $30K grant for new surgery room

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis-Upshur Humane Society will soon be getting an upgrade.

A $30,000 grant from Petco will go to help the humane society fund a new surgery room.

Until now, staff and volunteers had to bring animals to clinics across the state.

One of the workers says she’s grateful for this grant and the new surgery room will pay for itself in no time.

“We rely on volunteer drivers, and the communities help to be able to get them there and back a lot, which is fine, but having it here where all of the animals at the pound can be done and have their surgeries prior to adoption and go out is much better all of the way around for everybody,” said Christy Rutter, Kennel Assistant at Lewis-Upshur Humane Society.

She says all of the extra time and money saved will be going back into supporting the animals they love to care for.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.