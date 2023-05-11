‘It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause,’ nearly a year later; neighbors remain frustrated over unkept home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been about two years since Matt Ashworth bought a home on Odell Avenue, one that has been in his family for generations.

At the time, he had many plans for renovation but did not expect problems triggered by the home next door.

Last June, Ashworth reached out to WSAZ concerned about the overgrown grass, boarded windows and smell of ammonia coming from the house.

On Thursday, he said barely anything has changed since the first time he spoke to WSAZ.

“As far as the house, nothing has really changed,” he said. “It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause here.”

WSAZ reported last June the Charleston Fire Department had tested in and around the home for toxic inhalation compounds.

The report from those tests showed no danger outside the home but inside, the report said high levels of ammonia were found.

The inspection report dated June 15, 2022 and signed by a captain with the Fire Prevention Bureau states:

A slight smell of ammonia was present as we approached the porch. A volatile organic compound detection machine was used outside the home and showed no response. However, when the detector was placed by a small opening at the side door of the home, the monitor showed a peak level of 172 parts per million (ppm) and began to alarm. A Drager glass detection tube confirmed the substance detected was high levels of ammonia inside the home. For reference, the Short-Term Exposure Limit recommended by NIOSH is 35 ppm during any 15 min. period. Any long-term exposure to these levels would be dangerous to an individual inside the home. However, it is our opinion there appears to be no immediate danger outside of the home.

City Councilwoman Beth Kerns represents the area where the house is located. She said it is difficult to hear how the situation is affecting the quality of life for her constituents.

“We need to take care of each other. And this man that owns this property is not taking care of it,” she said.

The city of Charleston said the homeowner has been cited for violations, ranging from piled up trash to high grass. The city says the property is not currently a candidate for demolition.

WSAZ reached out to the owner to see what the plans are for the property.

The owner said he has not lived in the home for a number of years and that he wants to renovate and eventually sell the home but he also said neighbors have offered to buy it and he has turned those offers down.

Neighbors and local business owners now hope the owner reconsiders or takes action to clean it up.

“This area is one of the original entrances to Charleston,” said Wayne Fleshman, the owner of in-home Salon Gorgeous in the area.

“It’s beautiful here, this is a beautiful place and to imagine this [house] is the first impression that people see when they’re entering the city,” Fleshman said.

“Do something with the house. It’s a nuisance to everybody. It’s a nuisance to you,” Ashworth said in reference to the property owner. “Pay the money that you’re paying in fines, have the building have the house torn down. It will save you a lot of money.”

WSAZ is waiting to learn if the city plans to perform more tests in or around the home.

As for the tall grass on the property, the city said the Building Commission sent over a request earlier this week for the contractor to cut the grass.

