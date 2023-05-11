Longtime officer announces candidacy for Harrison County sheriff

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A longtime law enforcement officer has announced his candidacy for Harrison County sheriff.

Orval “Rick” Barnhart, 72, of Lumberport, will be running for office next year. He is currently the Monongah Police Chief.

He has 38 years of public safety experience and says he would work with community leaders and elected officials for the public good.

Barnhart says school security is a key issue, and he would like to bring back the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) program to Harrison County schools.

He also says he hopes to get rid of the drug crimes in our communities.

He has held jobs with departments across north-central West Virginia and South Carolina throughout his career.

This is Barnhart’s first public bid for office.

