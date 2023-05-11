Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university

Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history. (Source: WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - It’s history in the making at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

Most 18-year-olds are getting ready to go to college, but 18-year-old Madison Ackley is graduating from college.

Ackley said she has always been ahead of her time.

“When I was in high school, I took many college courses and I had my mother help me map out the courses I needed to fulfill all of the requirements,” she said. “I took 18 to 21 credits per semester to get here.”

Ackley will be the youngest Native American and woman to ever graduate from UW-Stevens Point.

“It’s exciting to be able to be a part of history,” Ackley said.

At an age when most people are attending their senior prom, she’s applying for her first full-time job as a college graduate.

“I love numbers and I always have. My aunt is an accountant and I really look up to her. I want to be like her,” she said.

Ackley said she is also involved with the Native American Center and running her own business as an artist.

According to Ackley, she didn’t plan to complete her degree in just two years. But her inspiration became a reality about a year ago when she saw other seniors talking about graduation.

She decided to set that as a goal and is now scheduled to graduate on May 20.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been looking forward to it for a while. I’m excited graduation is so close,” Ackley said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
UPDATE: Woman dies in Grafton crash
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Pickup truck rolls over in multi-car crash on I-79 ramp
Authorities searching for man missing for more than 10 weeks

Latest News

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May...
House Republicans set to pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle in Florida, authorities say
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis
Dr. Andrea Bucklew
Alderson Broaddus University announces leadership change