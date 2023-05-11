Man arrested in lengthy pursuit across county lines

By Kim Rafferty
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars and faces a list of charges, including attempted murder, after a long pursuit between the Ripley area in Jackson County and Point Pleasant in Mason County.

Sheriff Corey Miller in Mason County was at the scene when the pursuit happened. That driver was later identified as Joseph Smith Jr.

“He was definitely DUI from drugs,” Miller said.

Meth was found in the, car according to Miller, and the chase lasted 40 miles from Ripley through Cottageville, along state Route 2 and ended along Route 2 in Point Pleasant near Kordel Park Wednesday.

When Miller said Smith crossed the Mason County line, a deputy was ready to deploy spike strips.

“The driver swerved tried to hit my lieutenant, almost hit him, but the spike strips were effective,” Miller said.

The pursuit did not stop there.

“The pursuit continued another eight to ten miles here to Kordel Park where we are now,” Miller said.

Miller said another woman and man were inside the car. Deputies found Smith had extraditable warrants out of Pennsylvania and Maryland where Smith is from.

“They are serious if they are going to extradite him,” Miller said.

Among a long list of charges in Jackson and Mason counties, Smith faces an attempted murder charge for trying to hit a deputy during the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sandra Glover
Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

Edward Wiseman
Randolph County man charged after ‘series of controlled purchases’
Unveiling of mobile nursing education center.
The Ron and Stephanie Stovash Mobile Nursing Lab to bring nursing education across the state
People in Hardy County West Virginia have been sharing their concerns about a proposal for a...
Hardy County residents upset over proposed log fumigation facility
The goal of the system is to better understand and reduce cancer in the fire service.
National Firefighter Registry aims to understand and reduce cancer in the fire service
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | May 11, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | May 11, 2023