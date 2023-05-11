Man arrested in lengthy pursuit across county lines

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars and faces a list of charges, including attempted murder, after a long pursuit between the Ripley area in Jackson County and Point Pleasant in Mason County.

Sheriff Corey Miller in Mason County was at the scene when the pursuit happened. That driver was later identified as Joseph Smith Jr.

“He was definitely DUI from drugs,” Miller said.

Meth was found in the, car according to Miller, and the chase lasted 40 miles from Ripley through Cottageville, along state Route 2 and ended along Route 2 in Point Pleasant near Kordel Park Wednesday.

When Miller said Smith crossed the Mason County line, a deputy was ready to deploy spike strips.

“The driver swerved tried to hit my lieutenant, almost hit him, but the spike strips were effective,” Miller said.

The pursuit did not stop there.

“The pursuit continued another eight to ten miles here to Kordel Park where we are now,” Miller said.

Miller said another woman and man were inside the car. Deputies found Smith had extraditable warrants out of Pennsylvania and Maryland where Smith is from.

“They are serious if they are going to extradite him,” Miller said.

Among a long list of charges in Jackson and Mason counties, Smith faces an attempted murder charge for trying to hit a deputy during the pursuit.

