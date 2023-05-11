Morgantown Ice Arena to open as usual in August for the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Since 2016, Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation have worked on plans to make changes to the city’s ice arena.

Planning was in the beginning stages in 2018 and that planning continued through February of 2023.

Originally members of the Morgantown Hockey Association and WVU Hockey raised concerns as the 2023-2024 season was to be shortened to work on renovations to the arena that are no longer happening.

On Wednesday, Director of BOPARC Melissa Wiles and President of the board Danielle Trumble said the season was planned to start on August 22, around the same time it opened in past years.

“We realize the last year or two has been somewhat different timewise. But it appears we are back on schedule into the August start date and going until sometime in March,” President of the Morgantown Hockey Association Frank Oliverio said.

BOPARC decided in February that due to the cost. They would not be moving forward with the project design they had been working on for the rink.

However, Mylan Park may have created a solution with help from BOPARC, MHA and WVU Hockey, they were beginning research to add a facility to meet the hockey teams’ needs at Mylan Park.

Oliverio said Mylan Park was touring ice facilities in Pennsylvania and Maryland to get an idea of what Mylan Park would need to build this sheet of ice.

In light of this BOPARC is looking into improvements that would update the facility with the basic needs of the rink that would be geared toward community skating.

“If that happens and Mylan Park has a sheet of ice, and the Morgantown community has a sheet of ice. I think it’s good for everyone,” Oliverio explained.

