National Firefighter Registry aims to understand and reduce cancer in the fire service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The National Firefighter Registry (NFR) for cancer is the largest effort ever taken to understand and reduce the risk of cancer among U.S. firefighters, according to the CDC.

The registry is an online enrollment system for firefighters across the United States.

As of April the registration is open.

The National Institute for Safety and Health (NIOSH) is asking all firefighters to join the NFR to better understand the link between firefighting and cancer.

Up until now, there have been no comprehensive, national data sources in the U.S. studying this relationship, according to NIOSH.

According to the CDC, in 2018, Congress passed the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act. This act directed NIOSH to develop a registry to study cancer among firefighters.

The goal of the registry is to help researchers understand and reduce cancer in firefighters by collecting information on a large and diverse population of firefighters across the country. That‘s according to Miriam Siegal, the lead epidemiologist for the National Firefighter Registry.

Siegal explains that to do this, everyone should register, not just those diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s actually very important for us to cast a very wide net and recruit firefighters that either have had a previous diagnosis of cancer or have never received a diagnosis of cancer. And that’s important for us to be able to be able to follow new cases of cancer in the future to be able to calculate cancer incidents and it’s important for us to be able to able to compare different characteristics between firefighters that do develop cancer and don’t develop cancer. To be able to identify what those factors are that might increase the risk for cancer or be protective.”

This is especially true for certain previously understudied groups like volunteers, non-white firefighters, and women.

Siegal said the the registry is a long-term system that will allow researchers to analyze data to find trends, prioritize future research, and provide support for workplace interventions.

“The more people that sign up, the greater our ability to do those detailed statistical analysis. So any information that we get from folks that volunteer to register we can use and we can use that long term to look for cancer diagnosis, new cancer diagnosis from state cancer registries. And this information is really going to make an impact on future generations of firefighters. And it’s really firefighters’ opportunity to make their mark and provide a legacy on the future benefits of firefighter safety and health long-term.”

According to Siegal, the data participants give is protected under the Assurance of Confidentiality, the highest level of protection the federal government offers for a project.

“...This means that there are very strict rules around how we can handle the data and only very few people will even have access to individual level identifiers, for example. They’ll be protected on secure servers with very limited access and identifying information connected to the information that firefighters provide in our questionnaire under no circumstances will be reported back to their employer, or insurance providers, or anyone else that might seek to access this data. No one is allowed to see or access the identifying information, even under court order, as specified under the assurance of confidentiality.”

While cancer is a reportable illness in all 50 states, the CDC explains that most states do not collect detailed information regarding occupation. This means there’s a gap in the data where scientists can link a diagnosis of cancer to firefighting.

Siegal says there’s still a lot to learn about cancer in the fire service.

“While we know firefighting causes cancer, there’s a lot more to be answered to be able to perform workplace interventions or different directions when it comes to asking questions down the road.”

The registration is free and should only take about 30 minutes.

The NIOSH website has a section dedicated to the NFR. There, you can find more information regarding specifics of the registry, find frequently asked questions, as well as videos and other communication materials.

You can see that here: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/firefighters/registry.html

The direct link to the National Firefighter Registry is here: https://nfr.cdc.gov/

