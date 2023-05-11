Rain increases through Friday, scattered storms on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After nice conditions today, rain showers will begin to develop for tomorrow and Saturday, with Saturday’s showers likely to develop into some scattered thunderstorms. Precip looks to take a break on Sunday (perfect for Mother’s Day!) before more rain showers Monday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast* for more details.

*In this video, we talk about being unsure of why skies were hazy today-- that haze is due to Canadian wildfires to our north!

