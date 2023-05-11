Seasonable Thursday, then rain this weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than the past few days, and skies will be partly sunny, so today will be nice. Then after today, we’re tracking a system that will bring rain our way. Find out the timing, and how that may impact your plans, in the video above!

A high-pressure system is moving into the Atlantic today, lifting warm air into West Virginia, while a disturbance out in the Gret Plains will push clouds into our region. As a result, this afternoon will be partly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s in the mountains and low-80s in the lowlands, above average for May. So today will be warm and clear. Overnight, more clouds will build in from the west, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Tomorrow, a warm front will lift into West Virginia during the afternoon and evening hours, pushing moisture into the Mountain State. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy, and scattered showers will start pushing in during the late afternoon and evening hours. Those scattered showers will continue into the overnight hours, so don’t be surprised if you see some rain. Besides that, winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and gray. Then more showers, and even a few thunderstorms will push in on Saturday morning and afternoon. As expected of springtime thunderstorms, some of them may produce heavy rain at times, which may cause slick roads and other problems, so be careful if traveling. Most of the rain is gone by Mother’s Day, although a few isolated showers may push in on that day and on Monday morning as well. Thereafter, the system leaves on Monday afternoon, leaving partly sunny skies for most of the week. All the while, temperatures will stay around average, with highs in the mid-70s. In short, today will be warm and clear, the weekend will be rainy, and next week will be seasonable and partly clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly sunny skies. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 50.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the evening and overnight hours. High: 78.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with heavier showers in the morning hours, becoming scattered showers in the afternoon. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 73.

