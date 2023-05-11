SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found

A body found on April 17 was positively identified Wednesday as 41-year-old Crystal Collins, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said.
Crystal Collins
Crystal Collins(Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - An arrest has been made after the body of a woman reported missing by her family was found, authorities said.

Collins was reported missing by her family in March. She was last seen in the Fairdale area.

One person has been arrested in connection to the case, RCSO said, adding there is still an ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not publicly released the name of the suspect or specifics regarding the arrest.

