Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after authorities found two children living in deplorable conditions with several rats.

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department went to a home on Maryland Ave. on Wednesday and saw a dead rat on the porch before going in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers went inside the home, they say several rats were living there because of “its preexisting state of uncleanliness.”

Officers spoke with 42-year-old Sandra Glover and say two children, ages seven and nine, living in the home had bite marks on their hands and faces from the rats.

Court documents say the home was in a “deplorable state” with the children’s bedroom covered in garbage, the bathroom sink and toilet black with dirt, the shower full of spider eggs, and rat feces on the floor throughout.

The children allegedly told officers they were afraid to take a shower because of the spiders.

Glover has been charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

