Work underway for new $25M terminal at NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Work on a project that has been in the works for decades and planned for several years is now underway.

Work has begun on a new $25 million-plus terminal at North Central West Virginia Airport.

“It has been a while since those involved knew it was happening, but when you get the permit filed and you see the reality of it with the work being done, you know you have reached the step in the process that validates everything the team has done,” said NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock.

The project is located off of State Route 279 in Bridgeport. It has been nearly six years since the Benedum Airport Authority, the governing body for the airport, appointed a “Special Projects Committee” to work toward making the terminal a reality.

“They’re working on the footers and getting the site prepped to continue work from the ground up,” said Rock. “It’s great because we talked about it for years and got down and dirty the last few years and started looking for funds and land in 2017.

“This project has seen a lot of legwork, planning, Facetime with our teams and going through permit processes, including the 5G process to get the architects and engineers,” Rock continued. “We started with planning, we moved a mountain, and did a whole lot more to prepare for this day.”

Rock says the project aims to be finished in late 2024 and will be a three-story building covering 45,000 square feet.

“This is big for North Central West Virginia, Bridgeport, and all the cities and communities throughout the region,” Rock said. “There’s still work to do, but I’m confident in the team we have to complete the process.”

