WVU Army ROTC Mountaineer Battalion commissions 19 cadets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 19 Army ROTC cadets walked across the stage on Thursday for WVU’s annual spring Commissioning Ceremony.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a bittersweet moment because all my friends are going their separate ways, but I’m ready to get to work for the State of West Virginia and for the United States,” said Hank Zachary Herald.

All of the cadets were pinned by family members and given their first salute by people who are special to them.

Officer Lowell Parascandola says he didn’t know his career path was even possible.

“I’ve always like medicine and I always wanted to be in the military too, but I didn’t know they could combine together until I came to WVU, and I was able to explore that and shadow at ruby and do ROTC so I’m excited,” said Parascandola.

All 19 cadets have been assigned orders, and they say they are ready to serve their state and country.

“So right now, I’m on full time orders as an assistant recruiter. Then, I will go down to a base in Virginia for a special training and then to Florida to be apart of the explosives disposal team,” said Herald.

The newly named officers say this wouldn’t be possible if they didn’t believe in themselves.

“It’s taught me that you can take on a lot more than you think you can. Managing your time and taking one step at a time allows you to take it slow and realize it’s not as overwhelming as it seems in school,” said Parascandola.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.