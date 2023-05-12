1 transported after multi-car crash on I-79

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash on I-79 Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the two-car crash at mile marker 121 northbound on I-79 just before 3:30, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital.

All lanes have since reopened, officials say.

Responding agencies include the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department and Bridgeport Fire Department.

