81st West Virginia Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a berry exciting time for Buckhannon. It seems like the entire community is getting together and decorating for the celebration.

Even Jake from State Farm is joining in on the fun.

Shane Jenkins, president of the Strawberry Festival, said they’ve been extremely busy with planning the celebration, but that has quickly turned into excitement as the event gets closer.

He said you can expect just about anything if you stop by Buckhannon this week.

“We’ve got a carnival. We’ve got formal events, coronation. We’ve got our king and queen making multiple appearances. We’ve got sponsors getting their recognition. We’ve got street parties. We’ve got live music. We’ve got bands, and stuff like that. So, I just encourage everyone to come out and check it out, and experience it for themselves.”

Kelley Tierney is a state farm agent.

She said she’s most excited for the delicious food.

“They’ve got the food truck coming again this year, and of course the local restaurants, and 4-H steak sandwiches, and things that have been with us for years and years and years. Chapel Hill sugar cookies. So, I think food is always first and foremost on everybody’s mind when you say Strawberry Festival.”

Riley Queen, CEO and founder of Moon Flower Hemp, said they’re just excited to be a part of the main street celebration.

“I am super stoked to see the entire community out here on Main Street. My favorite days are Friday and Saturday where we shut down Main Street, and everybody can be here listening to live music, and just enjoying each other. It’s a great time to be in Buckhannon.”

Queen said they’ll also have some festive treats for people to enjoy.

The festival kicks off tomorrow at 10 a.m. starting with opening ceremonies.

