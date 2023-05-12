Authorities schedule two DUI checkpoints in Mon County

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. A prestigious scientific panel is recommending that states significantly lower their drunken driving thresholds as part of a blueprint to eliminate the &amp;ldquo;entirely preventable&amp;rdquo; 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths in the United States each year. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) (KFYR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are planning two sobriety checks throughout the county in the coming weeks.

The first checkpoint will be conducted by the MCSO on Route 19, Fairmont Rd., in Westover on Tuesday, May 23 from 6-11 p.m., according to a release from the MCSO.

The second checkpoint will be conducted by the WVSP on Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to midnight on Route 7 in Pursglove adjacent to the old Pursglove Post Office.

Sobriety checkpoints aim to detect and deter impaired drivers and make highways safer for those traveling throughout the state.

