Authorities schedule two DUI checkpoints in Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are planning two sobriety checks throughout the county in the coming weeks.

The first checkpoint will be conducted by the MCSO on Route 19, Fairmont Rd., in Westover on Tuesday, May 23 from 6-11 p.m., according to a release from the MCSO.

The second checkpoint will be conducted by the WVSP on Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to midnight on Route 7 in Pursglove adjacent to the old Pursglove Post Office.

Sobriety checkpoints aim to detect and deter impaired drivers and make highways safer for those traveling throughout the state.

