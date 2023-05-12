Bridgeport auctions off two police motorcycles, ambulance

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport recently auctioned off 12 items, including two police motorcycles and an ambulance.

While some of the items included filing cabinets and outdated phone systems, the motorcycles and ambulance drew the most attention in the online auction.

The motorcycles, a 2007 and 2015 Harley-Davidson Road King Police, and a 2015 Ford F-450 ambulance were the big sellers.

The motorcycles, which belonged to the Bridgeport Police Department, sold for $7,000 and $9,100, respectively. Both of them sold for more than what local dealers offered for trade-ins, according to BPD Chief Mark Rogers.

The ambulance, despite having a blown engine, sold for $66,000. “That was very surprising especially since it had no motor in it,” said Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton.

The funds from those items that sold will be included in a general fund budget revision for 2023-24.

Newton said Rogers will use his funds to go toward the purchase of a new motorcycle.

Newton said Bridgeport plans on auctioning off more surplus items in the fall.

