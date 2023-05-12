Bridgeport senior one of nine finalists at Poetry Out Loud National Finals

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport High School senior shared her talents on a national stage this week.

Morgan Sprouse took part in the 2023 Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C.

Sprouse, who is the back-to-back Poetry Out Loud state champion, was one of 54 students from across the country and U.S. territories to recite two poems on Tuesday.

She was one of nine finalists that had the opportunity to come back on Wednesday with a third poem.

Sreepadaarchana Munjuluri from Indiana was named the national champion and received a prize of $20,000.

Mississippi’s Edward Wilson Jr. was the second-place winner of a prize of $10,000. Maryland’s Madison Harris was the third-place winner and was awarded a $5,000 prize.

Sprouse and the other six finalists each received a $1,000 prize.

The other finalists were Victoria Laine Jelks from Kansas, Stella Wright from Minnesota, Wica-ta-wi Hoksina Brown from Montana, Abby Sullivan from North Carolina and Mariam Botana de Armas from Texas.

Additionally, the schools of all nine finalists with receive $500 to be used toward the purchase of poetry materials.

