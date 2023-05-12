Chart-topping Christian artist to perform in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A chart-topping Christian artist will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater in July.

David Crowder will be performing on Friday, July 21. He has sold more than three million records and had three Grammy nominations in his career.

Crowder’s latest album, Milk and Honey, produced his first hit single “Good God Almighty.”

Christian Paul will be opening for Crowder. His music is inspired by the poetry of old hymns, and the elements of rhythm and blues in his music doesn’t fit the typical mold. His first single “Won’t Rain Anymore” has ushered in his next era of music.

Recreation Coordinator of Parks for the City of Clarksburg, Trevor DeVaul, says Crowder will be one of several talented Christian performers to have been in Clarksburg.

“The Amphitheater has brought several talented Christian performers to Clarksburg, and I am proud to say Crowder will be performing in Clarksburg this year,” DeVaul said.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling 866-973-9610.

Advance tickets will be $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating and $45 for premium seating. Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

