Chart-topping Christian artist to perform in Clarksburg

David Crowder
David Crowder(City Parks of Clarksburg / David Crowder)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A chart-topping Christian artist will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater in July.

David Crowder will be performing on Friday, July 21. He has sold more than three million records and had three Grammy nominations in his career.

Crowder’s latest album, Milk and Honey, produced his first hit single “Good God Almighty.”

Christian Paul will be opening for Crowder. His music is inspired by the poetry of old hymns, and the elements of rhythm and blues in his music doesn’t fit the typical mold. His first single “Won’t Rain Anymore” has ushered in his next era of music.

Recreation Coordinator of Parks for the City of Clarksburg, Trevor DeVaul, says Crowder will be one of several talented Christian performers to have been in Clarksburg.

“The Amphitheater has brought several talented Christian performers to Clarksburg, and I am proud to say Crowder will be performing in Clarksburg this year,” DeVaul said.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling 866-973-9610.

Advance tickets will be $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating and $45 for premium seating. Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sandra Glover
Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

PARCS Superstore opens 5th West Virginia location
PARCS Superstore opens 5th West Virginia location
Fairmont State announces president-elect
United Way's Blue and Gold Mine Sale opens this Saturday
United Way’s Blue and Gold Mine Sale set to open
United Way's Blue and Gold Mine Sale opens this Saturday
United Way's Blue and Gold Mine Sale opens this Saturday