Fairmont State receives NASA grant to support elementary science teachers

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has been awarded a grant that will help elementary science educators better serve their students.

The $5,000 grant funding is through the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium that aims to improve science education across the state.

The project, titled Elementary Ambassadors for West Virginia Science Teachers Association, or the WVSTA, will be led by Josh Revels and Dr. Deb Hemler.

“Through this project, Fairmont State will empower elementary teacher leaders in the state of West Virginia to share STEM lessons with professionals at WVSTA, which is the beginning of rejuvenating an engaging science culture and building scientific literacy in elementary schools across the state,” said Revels.

The project recruits ten Elementary Ambassadors who will create lesson plans that implement new standards and science process skills.

The grant also funds scholarships for the Elementary Ambassadors to attend a conference later this year to present and model their lesson plans.

“Fairmont State has always been a leader in training science educators for the state and recognizes the importance of a strong partnership with WVSTA,” said Hemler. “I currently serve as the Executive Director and Josh Revels is the current President, and the University has supported the organization for over 20 years.”

